As Dsw Class A (DSW) Valuation Were Volatile, Kennedy Capital Management Increased Holding; 10-15 Associates Has Increased Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stake

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 8,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 112,046 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, up from 104,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.61. About 731,763 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dsw Inc Class A (DSW) by 98.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 100,209 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 201,585 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 101,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dsw Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $22.51 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical DSW News: 13/03/2018 – DSW INC – BOARD APPROVED TO INCREASE ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 25% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ DSW Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DSW); 24/05/2018 – DSW’s Nieding Says New Deutsche Bank CEO Has the Right Strategy (Video); 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc Raises Dividend to 25c; 13/03/2018 – DSW – FOR FIFTY-TWO WEEK PERIOD ENDING FEB 2, 2019, EXPECTS FY REVENUE GROWTH TO DECREASE BY 1% TO 3%; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 13/03/2018 – DSW INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE; 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc Sees FY18 Effective Tax Rate of 29%; 30/05/2018 – DSW REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – DSW 4Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 27C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Howard Investments New York reported 896,452 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cincinnati Casualty Communications has 1.22% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Korea Invest owns 59,019 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Co holds 18,685 shares. Keybank Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 115,110 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 58,440 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd holds 68,760 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability stated it has 1.55M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assocs stated it has 612,194 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Company Delaware reported 80,570 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Andra Ap reported 66,400 shares. Valley Advisers invested in 184 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp holds 19,695 shares.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 45,660 shares to 24,280 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,165 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 56 investors sold DSW shares while 53 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 54.98 million shares or 14.25% less from 64.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 61,035 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.05% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Tower Rech Llc (Trc) holds 1,565 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 22,741 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 25,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs has 40 shares. Acadian Asset Lc has invested 0% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 60,031 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc owns 0% invested in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) for 17,238 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Gru Llp has 0% invested in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW) for 145,788 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 156,033 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fin stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Kemnay Advisory Service invested 0.24% in Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DSW).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 20,670 shares to 48,112 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 52,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,447 shares, and cut its stake in Novanta Inc.