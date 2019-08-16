As Dsp Group (DSPG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Awm Investment Company Decreased by $4.52 Million Its Stake; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Boosted Servicenow (NOW) Position by $815,244

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 63.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 3,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,526 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 5,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $252.29. About 1.74 million shares traded or 3.96% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc. (DSPG) by 41.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 322,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.65% . The institutional investor held 452,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, down from 775,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Dsp Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.97. About 67,712 shares traded. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 31.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 07/05/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Partners with Grapeshot, Becomes First Video DSP to Mandate Only Brand Safe Supply is Served for Advertisers; 22/04/2018 – DJ DSP Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DSPG); 17/05/2018 – Boston Biomedical, Inc. Announces Presentations for Investigational Agents Napabucasin and DSP-7888 (ombipepimut-S*) to be Feat; 09/04/2018 – DSP Group Announces Appointment of Cynthia Paul to the Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP; 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Rev $28.1M; 14/03/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Expands Marketing Team; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY STAKE IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – CURRENTLY HAS 40 PCT STAKE IN JV, WHICH MANAGES, MARKETS A RANGE OF CO-BRANDED MUTUAL FUNDS IN INDIA

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,672 shares to 8,789 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,033 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 6,700 shares. Tcw Group stated it has 1.09 million shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 1,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Comm Limited owns 1.06% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 260,208 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability holds 1,338 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.03% or 14,210 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 579,190 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Waddell & Reed Inc holds 0.42% or 686,006 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% or 1,590 shares. Amer National Registered Inv Advisor Incorporated invested in 0.57% or 4,144 shares. Legal General Grp Plc invested 0.13% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Wellington Mgmt Llp has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cap Assocs New York owns 2,400 shares. Css Ltd Il reported 3,139 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold DSPG shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 15.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 15.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Earnest Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,200 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And owns 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 7 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership owns 12,478 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company reported 1.10M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock reported 2.01M shares stake. Psagot Investment House Limited stated it has 918 shares. Perritt Capital owns 209,889 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. 22,764 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Goldman Sachs Group, New York-based fund reported 94,448 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership holds 13,353 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 21,255 shares. Apis Advsr Llc stated it has 69,800 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 39,505 shares to 211,246 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua Metals Inc. by 1.64M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Zafgen Inc..