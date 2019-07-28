As Dsp Group (DSPG) Shares Rose, Awm Investment Company Lowered Holding; Security National Bank Of So Dak Continues to Hold Position in General Mls (GIS)

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 16,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.79M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc. (DSPG) by 41.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 322,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 452,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37 million, down from 775,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Dsp Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 65,475 shares traded. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 16.80% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 09/04/2018 – DSP Group Announces Appointment of Cynthia Paul to the Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – DSP Group to Participate at the 46th Annual Cowen and Company Technology, Media and Telecom Conference; 14/03/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Expands Marketing Team; 07/03/2018 DSP Group to Participate at the 30th Annual ROTH Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – CURRENTLY HAS 40 PCT STAKE IN JV, WHICH MANAGES, MARKETS A RANGE OF CO-BRANDED MUTUAL FUNDS IN INDIA; 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP; 07/05/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Partners with Grapeshot, Becomes First Video DSP to Mandate Only Brand Safe Supply is Served for Advertisers; 11/04/2018 – DSP Group Launches Production-Ready Module for Industrial IoT Applications; 25/04/2018 – Boston Biomedical Inc. Initiates Two Studies Evaluating WT1 Cancer Peptide Vaccine DSP-7888 (ombipepimut-S*); 07/05/2018 – BlackRock exits mutual fund venture with India’s DSP Group

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neuronetics Inc. by 52,487 shares to 177,487 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 718,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Reed’s Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED).

Analysts await DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. DSPG’s profit will be $454,299 for 197.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by DSP Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold DSPG shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 15.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 15.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 59,191 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 81,744 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 29,789 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc has 552 shares. 6,640 were accumulated by Citigroup. Bancorp Of America Corp De holds 31,132 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raging Capital Limited Liability Com reported 2.17M shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn owns 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 906,622 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). 1,557 were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp. Vanguard Gp has 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 21,255 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 6,202 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 6,540 shares or 0% of the stock. One Trading Lp holds 0% or 12,478 shares.

