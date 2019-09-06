As Dsp Group (DSPG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Awm Investment Company Has Lowered Its Position by $4.52 Million; Deutsche Bank Ag Decreased Its Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Holding by $1.83 Million as Share Value Rose

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 39,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The institutional investor held 117,465 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, down from 157,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.7. About 47,877 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc. (DSPG) by 41.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 322,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.65% . The institutional investor held 452,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, down from 775,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Dsp Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.55M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.81. About 5,039 shares traded. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 31.59% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Rev $28.1M; 09/04/2018 – DSP Group Announces Appointment of Cynthia Paul to the Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – DSP Group to Participate at the 46th Annual Cowen and Company Technology, Media and Telecom Conference; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP; 17/05/2018 – Boston Biomedical, Inc. Announces Presentations for Investigational Agents Napabucasin and DSP-7888 (ombipepimut-S*) to be Feat; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK: STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Blackrock to Sell Stake in Indian Joint Venture to DSP; 09/04/2018 – DSP Group Announces Appointment of Cynthia Paul to the Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – SHAILY ENGINEERING PLASTICS LTD SEPL.BO SAYS DSP BLACKROCK TRUSTEE COMPANY PVT LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.40 PCT TO 4.10 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold DSPG shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 15.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 15.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua Metals Inc. by 1.64M shares to 3.60M shares, valued at $11.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liqtech International Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT) by 672,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zafgen Inc..

Analysts await DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSPG’s profit will be $1.60 million for 49.32 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by DSP Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 303,703 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $34.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 634,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Analysts await Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.81 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Acceleron Pharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 138.24% negative EPS growth.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $190,250 activity.