As Dsp Group (DSPG) Market Valuation Rose, Awm Investment Company Decreased Stake; Martin & Company Has Raised Holding in Whirlpool Corp. (WHR)

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc. (DSPG) by 41.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 322,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.65% . The institutional investor held 452,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37 million, down from 775,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Dsp Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $314.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.71. About 59,720 shares traded. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 31.59% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 07/05/2018 – BlackRock exits mutual fund venture with India’s DSP Group; 08/05/2018 – RENEW POWER – IPO GLOBAL CO-ORDINATORS AND BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS INCLUDE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, DSP MERRILL LYNCH, OTHERS; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP; 17/05/2018 – Boston Biomedical, Inc. Announces Presentations for Investigational Agents Napabucasin and DSP-7888 (ombipepimut-S*) to be Feat; 22/04/2018 – DJ DSP Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DSPG); 18/05/2018 – VINIT SAMBRE TO TAKE OVER AS HEAD OF EQUITIES AT DSP BLACKROCK; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK: STATEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and Al Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP

Martin & Company Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) by 29.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc bought 9,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 40,020 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 30,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $143.88. About 530,909 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL TO INCLUDE GOOGLE ASSISTANT IN SOME APPLIANCES; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q EPS $1.30; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY EPS $12.30-EPS $13.30; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Enhances Voice Capabilities With Google Home in Connected Appliances; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whirlpool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WHR); 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool® and Actress Lea Michele to Celebrate Parents This Graduation Season; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not

More notable recent DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DSP Group Inc.’s First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DSP Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mimi Hearing Technologies Teams Up With DSP Group to Optimize Speech Intelligibility in the Voice Enterprise Family – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DSP Group Extends its Collaboration with Technicolor to Bring Voice Enabled Solutions to Market – GlobeNewswire” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DSP Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2018.

Analysts await DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSPG’s profit will be $1.60 million for 48.96 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by DSP Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neuronetics Inc. by 52,487 shares to 177,487 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 718,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuvectra Corporation.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold DSPG shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 15.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 15.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 14,745 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 18,058 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0% stake. Mason Street Advsrs stated it has 6,202 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 544 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 4,695 shares. Bridgeway Capital stated it has 72,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential stated it has 30,105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Company holds 0% or 552 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 7,478 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Employees Retirement invested in 45,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). 5,020 are owned by Prelude Cap Management Lc.

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $331.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 83,683 shares to 259,462 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Comml Bank has 13,806 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Corporation holds 16 shares. Hartford Finance Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 58 shares. Gw Henssler Assocs Limited invested in 2,739 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested in 0.01% or 315,069 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 3,666 shares. Advisory Networks holds 0.02% or 2,467 shares. 7,151 are held by Amg Funds Llc. Mariner Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). 14,544 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Davenport And Limited Com holds 1,992 shares. Martin & Tn reported 40,020 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 8,595 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 0.03% or 90,818 shares.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) 3.4% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Whirlpool Won’t Make Your Portfolio Shine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Whirlpool Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.