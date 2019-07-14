As Dril Quip (DRQ) Valuation Rose, Invesco LTD Lowered by $1.82 Million Its Position; Private Ocean Cut Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 87.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 165,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,931 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $630,000, down from 189,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 2.86 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 40,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 523,523 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.00 million, down from 563,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.55. About 359,331 shares traded or 14.64% up from the average. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 3.63% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Fincl Capital Incorporated accumulated 21,176 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt owns 589,800 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 583,464 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Guardian Investment reported 13,604 shares stake. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 39,013 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Lc stated it has 0.8% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Fiduciary Tru Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,991 shares. Nikko Asset Americas reported 0.21% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Livingston Group Asset Mngmt Communications (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 51,727 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel invested 2.41% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cheviot Value Management holds 15,695 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 17,636 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Com has 33,848 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Australia-based Amp Capital Investors Limited has invested 0.04% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kellogg Company (K) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weyerhaeuser +1.1% as BMO boosts to outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WY’s profit will be $81.93 million for 58.05 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. The insider Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640.

More notable recent Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dril-Quip Provides Update on Bookings and Contract Awards – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AFG Holdings’ IPO Price Is Tempting, But Proceeds Will Fund Debt Repayment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Look To Avoid Dril-Quip, For Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2018. More interesting news about Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “â€˜Healthy markets take the stairs:â€™ the downside of the Dowâ€™s 500 point Fed surge – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Founder of Houston energy company donates $40M to Texas universities – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 24, 2018.

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, up 104.17% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $362,191 for 1163.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.33% EPS growth.