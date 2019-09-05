As Dril Quip (DRQ) Stock Value Rose, Gamco Investors Et Al Has Increased Stake; As Enbridge Com (ENB) Valuation Declined, Tnb Financial Upped by $805,320 Its Position

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Enbridge Inc Com (ENB) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 418,798 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.19M, up from 396,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Enbridge Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.14. About 265,372 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Board Establishes Special Panel of Independent Directors to Review Proposal; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Simplification Of Corporate Structure With Proposals To Acquire All Of The Outstanding Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q EPS C$0.26; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Dril Quip Inc. (DRQ) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The hedge fund held 626,728 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.74M, up from 619,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 13,471 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 41,495 shares to 726,416 shares, valued at $15.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc Com (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,930 shares to 2,825 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco Inc Com (NYSE:GGG) by 90,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.35M shares, and cut its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc Com.

