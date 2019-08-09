As Dril Quip (DRQ) Stock Value Rose, Balyasny Asset Management Boosted Stake; Woodmont Investment Counsel Position in Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) by 1225.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 92,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The hedge fund held 99,546 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 7,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 2,086 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 207,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 425,784 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 633,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $481.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 27,643 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shine Invest Advisory Services Inc has 0.02% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 1,036 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 316,056 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0.01% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 60,456 shares. Fil holds 204,288 shares. Legal General Grp Plc holds 106,908 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gamco Et Al reported 626,728 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank invested in 0.02% or 57,063 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 1.23 million shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 5,087 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 5,229 shares. Invesco owns 523,523 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Ranger Invest LP has invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Brinker Cap has 0.01% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 11,686 shares.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc by 8,532 shares to 8,555 shares, valued at $333,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 403,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,228 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (NYSE:TGI).

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 43,286 shares to 296,617 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 190,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

