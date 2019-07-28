As Dril Quip (DRQ) Market Value Rose, Fisher Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake by $4.08 Million; American National Bank Decreased Stake in Union Pac Com (UNP) by $952,401

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 90,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.79 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.96M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock increased 10.28% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $52.05. About 561,683 shares traded or 71.21% up from the average. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 3.63% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE

American National Bank decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 5,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,252 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 38,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.63 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Business Volume Up 2%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC) by 149,810 shares to 262,420 shares, valued at $41.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mueller Inds Inc (NYSE:MLI) by 35,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,436 shares, and cut its stake in Erste Group Bk A G Adr (EBKDY).

