As Dril Quip (DRQ) Market Value Rose, Ameritas Investment Partners Lowered by $473,175 Its Holding; Ehealth (EHTH) Stake Lifted by Driehaus Capital Management Llc

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (DRQ) by 77.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 10,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 3,073 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141,000, down from 13,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.63. About 234,229 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 147.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 138,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 232,927 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52 million, up from 94,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.61% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $95.94. About 453,721 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Capital L L C has 453,296 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Chilton Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.16% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Aperio Grp Ltd reported 23,979 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 5.47 million shares. Element Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 405,130 shares. Opportunities Management Limited Liability Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 29,304 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Hgk Asset Mngmt reported 6,820 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 105,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Street Corp invested in 1.23 million shares or 0% of the stock. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 187,366 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company holds 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) or 106,908 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 782,609 shares.

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 115.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $1.09M for 380.25 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 53,900 shares to 348,005 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spire Inc by 14,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,962 were reported by Legal And General Public Ltd Com. Price T Rowe Md invested in 74,837 shares or 0% of the stock. Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Shell Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 3,728 shares. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 5,259 shares. Lyon Street Ltd Com invested in 11,918 shares. Par Capital holds 0.61% or 531,142 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 14,002 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 10,000 shares. American Int stated it has 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Fred Alger invested in 100,935 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 123 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 13,700 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 17,405 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Friess Assoc Limited Com invested in 285,349 shares or 1.3% of the stock.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $320,815 activity. Yung Derek N. had bought 2,000 shares worth $110,720 on Wednesday, February 27.