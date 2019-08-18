As Dril (DRQ) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lowered Stake; As Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Mackay Shields Trimmed Its Position by $1.84 Million

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Dril (DRQ) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 751,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 2.56 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.49M, down from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Dril for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.24. About 369,354 shares traded or 9.56% up from the average. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 13/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 20-22; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) by 74.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 68,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The institutional investor held 23,666 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $649,000, down from 91,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $15.63. About 2.73M shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch 4Q U.S. Sales Rose 13% to $774.6M; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ABERCROMBIE & FITCH OTLK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH – ANTICIPATES CLOSING UP TO 60 STORES IN U.S. DURING FISCAL YEAR THROUGH NATURAL LEASE EXPIRATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Mango receives IPO pitches as it seeks path back to profitability –; 23/05/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, Interpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United R; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch’s Cfr To Ba3; 15/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Co Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.05; 23/04/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Highlights Improved Working Conditions in Bangladesh After Protests

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold DRQ shares while 69 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 115.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $1.09 million for 393.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 10,147 shares to 109,949 shares, valued at $5.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 5,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Cargurus Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold ANF shares while 67 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.52 earnings per share, down 966.67% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 79.31% negative EPS growth.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Presidio Inc by 21,900 shares to 82,675 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 50,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).