As Dreyfus Strategic Muns (LEO) Valuation Were Volatile, Rivernorth Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; Baldwin Brothers Raised Holding in Intel (INTC) by $315,933

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc (LEO) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 426,471 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 402,731 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 829,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.49. About 114,251 shares traded. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 121.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 5,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 10,859 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $583,000, up from 4,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.79 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between #Trump campaign and Russia; 15/05/2018 – PREMIER Announces Intel® Select Solution for uCPE Launch Plans; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of; 29/03/2018 – TURKEY INTEL ORGANIZATION NABS 6 GULEN SUSPECTS IN BALKANS: AA; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues; 03/05/2018 – The Big Interview: Intel’s AI Chief Says Chip Giant “Has to Shift”; 15/03/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) Releases Patches to Fix High-Severity Glitches – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradition Cap Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.71% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Qci Asset Management Inc Ny holds 280,884 shares. Parkside Savings Bank & Trust invested in 0.3% or 16,503 shares. Keating Invest Counselors Inc stated it has 111,312 shares. 2.09 million are held by Federated Pa. 515,590 are owned by Counselors. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc reported 5,693 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank stated it has 1.38% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Becker Mngmt Incorporated invested in 485,328 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Moreover, Ci Investments has 0.22% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bessemer Gp Incorporated accumulated 828,664 shares. Everence Cap Management accumulated 105,932 shares. Coastline Trust, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 98,905 shares. 6.17 million were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Fiera Corp owns 1.14 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,086 shares to 67,231 shares, valued at $16.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,136 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold LEO shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.45 million shares or 15.16% less from 6.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,093 are owned by Ameriprise Financial Incorporated. Lpl Finance Lc stated it has 48,214 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 31,313 shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Raymond James & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Us State Bank De holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has invested 0% in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Robinson Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.38M shares. Essex Fin owns 12,657 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc reported 13,046 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Rivernorth Capital Ltd accumulated 0.21% or 402,731 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 14,700 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation reported 0.01% in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO).

More notable recent BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “As Its Public Return Nears, Chuck E. Cheese Posts a Fifth Straight Quarter of Gains – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon Petroleum Deserves To Be On Your Watchlist – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Explorer Set to Drill on ‘Standout’ Target in the Golden Triangle – Stockhouse” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Floating Rate Inco (BGT) by 181,482 shares to 687,173 shares, valued at $8.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Sr Flg Rte Incm Fd (FCT) by 295,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 658,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Cr Strategies Incm Fd (JQC).