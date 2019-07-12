As Dreyfus Strategic Muns (LEO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Rivernorth Capital Management Trimmed by $2.99 Million Its Holding; Total Sa (Adr) (TOT) Shareholder Cullen Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $883,850

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc (LEO) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 426,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 402,731 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 829,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.33. About 63,058 shares traded. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) has risen 7.23% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.80% the S&P500.

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Total Sa (Adr) (TOT) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 16,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,785 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 110,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sa (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.23. About 1.00M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 17/04/2018 – TOTAL SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO SPEAKS IN TV INTERVIEW IN ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA; 25/04/2018 – ARAMCO, TOTAL SAID TO MULL BID FOR TAS’HELAT SAUDI GAS STATIONS; 11/04/2018 – Total Acquires Several Assets in the Gulf of Mexico; 13/03/2018 – Barclays Had Total at Equalweight; 23/04/2018 – TOTAL SA TOT.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 27/03/2018 – Total’s Venture-Capital Arm to Invest in China; 17/04/2018 – TOTAL SA – TOTAL S.A., TOTAL CAPITAL, TOTAL CAPITAL CANADA LTD. OR TOTAL CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL MAY USE THE PROSPECTUS TO OFFER DEBT SECURITIES; 14/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to Be Held on June 1st, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Total: Production Starts up at Timimoun Gas Field in Algeria

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Asset High Incm Opp (HIO) by 796,435 shares to 10.65M shares, valued at $51.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen North Carolina Qlty M (NNC) by 42,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asset Glb Hi Income (EHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold LEO shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.45 million shares or 15.16% less from 6.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co holds 0% of its portfolio in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) for 31,313 shares. 480,538 were accumulated by Sit Invest Inc. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv reported 20,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Hollencrest Cap Management reported 29,430 shares stake. Rivernorth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.21% in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Macroview Invest Management Ltd has 4,653 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 127,525 shares. City Of London Inv Limited has 0.05% invested in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) for 90,669 shares. Invesco Limited has 241,380 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 13,046 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp reported 15,000 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0% or 17,490 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 82,501 shares.

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 5.34% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.31 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.62B for 10.19 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% EPS growth.