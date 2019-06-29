As Dreyfus Strategic Muns (LEO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Rivernorth Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.99 Million; Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Position by $2.10 Million

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc (LEO) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 426,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 402,731 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 829,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Strategic Muns Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.17. About 164,591 shares traded or 61.48% up from the average. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) has risen 7.23% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.80% the S&P500.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 186.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 12,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,465 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 12.80M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EU to demand improvements on tackling fake news by end of year – draft; 26/04/2018 – Results soothe nerves over scandal-hit Facebook; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook faces UK parental approval rule for under 16s- FT; 29/05/2018 – Generation Z is already killing Facebook, and 6 more industries could be next; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK WILL BAN DEVELOPERS THAT MISUSED PERSONAL DATA AND TELL AFFECTED USERS; 22/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY CALLS FACEBOOK DATA PRACTICES A `SCANDAL’; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Reorg Divides It Into 3 Divisions, Adds Blockchain Group — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – FB: BREAKING: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee April 12, source tells @HouseInSession – ! $FB; 01/05/2018 – CEO #MarkZuckerberg says that Facebook is bringing AR camera effects to Messenger:; 23/03/2018 – Italy prosecutor probes for any Facebook data breach

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (NYSE:PPR) by 449,001 shares to 7.77M shares, valued at $37.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ) by 155,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 591,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen North Carolina Qlty M (NNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold LEO shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.45 million shares or 15.16% less from 6.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv owns 20,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Provise Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp reported 128,411 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co invested 0.01% in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Lpl Llc accumulated 0% or 48,214 shares. Essex holds 12,657 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Robinson Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.38 million shares. Rivernorth Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.21% or 402,731 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,490 shares. Sit Inv Assoc has invested 0.12% in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Wells Fargo & Communications Mn stated it has 0% in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). 47,093 are owned by Ameriprise Financial Incorporated. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 10,053 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 16,927 were reported by Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv. Invesco Limited invested 0% in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. Stretch Colin also sold $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 13. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.79 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, January 8. The insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Electric Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 85,275 shares to 6,652 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kforce Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 108,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,800 shares, and cut its stake in Capstead Mortgage Corp Pfd Ser.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Americas Inc accumulated 107,490 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 2.22% stake. 60,105 are owned by Fulton Commercial Bank Na. Kames Cap Public Limited Company invested in 1.38% or 291,655 shares. Omers Administration Corp invested in 4,900 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested in 2,930 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Brown Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 20,506 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt owns 8,550 shares. Howland Cap Management Ltd Company invested in 5,069 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Lone Pine Ltd reported 4.84 million shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Llc has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2.27 million are held by State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins. Tremblant Group reported 373,561 shares. Grand Jean Mgmt reported 56,096 shares stake. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 15,373 shares.