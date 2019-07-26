As Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Stock Value Rose, Karpus Management Cut Position; Tig Advisors Increased Position in Red Hat (RHT) by $81.36 Million as Shares Rose

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 333,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.68M market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 78,185 shares traded or 21.94% up from the average. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 5.09% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 38.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 447,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $292.50M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

More important recent BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Dreyfus Closed-End Funds Announce Name Changes – Business Wire” on March 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Fund Statistics Now Available for BNY Mellon Closed-end Funds – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aytu BioScience, Inc. 10-K Sep. 6, 2018 4:30 PM – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2018. More interesting news about BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund, BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc., BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. and BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Appoint Andrew J. Donohue as Board Member – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opes Acq Corp by 53,400 shares to 159,400 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gordon Pointe Acq Corp by 216,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Int Dur Qual Mun Trm Fd (NIQ).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Show Itâ€™s Time to Buy IBM Stock on a Pullback – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “It’s done! IBM buys Red Hat; Whitehurst says ‘Red Hat is still Red Hat’ – Triangle Business Journal” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Terms For Settling Trade Deal – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Red Hat Reports Q1 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate holds 0.08% or 15,801 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Svcs Llc has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 219 shares. Smithfield Trust Comm owns 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 617 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank invested in 0.01% or 818 shares. New York-based Angelo Gordon And Comm LP has invested 4.7% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bluemountain Ltd Llc holds 0.41% or 198,879 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Capital holds 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 38 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company has 2,127 shares. Natl Pension Ser invested in 0.15% or 207,447 shares. Daiwa Securities Inc accumulated 0.01% or 6,897 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 297,982 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.14% or 5,614 shares. Amer Registered Advisor owns 4,935 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio.