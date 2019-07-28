As Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Stock Value Rose, Karpus Management Cut Its Position; Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Holder Banc Funds Co Has Boosted Position by $3.69 Million as Valuation Declined

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 333,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 79,374 shares traded or 22.98% up from the average. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 5.09% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) by 24.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 111,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 562,754 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.06 million, up from 451,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.88M market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 29,307 shares traded or 74.98% up from the average. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 23.10% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500.

More important recent BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund, BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc., BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. and BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Appoint Andrew J. Donohue as Board Member – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Dreyfus Closed-End Funds Announce Name Changes – Business Wire”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aytu BioScience, Inc. 10-K Sep. 6, 2018 4:30 PM – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2018. More interesting news about BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fund Statistics Now Available for BNY Mellon Closed-end Funds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60 billion and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pure Acq Corp by 4.43M shares to 4.69M shares, valued at $47.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock California Municipal Income Tr (BFZ) by 58,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 763,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Ny Amt Free Mun Income (NRK).

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. by 17,700 shares to 265,485 shares, valued at $15.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bsb Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMT) by 690,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,665 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION).

More recent Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “Southern First (SFST) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 7/25/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.81, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold SFST shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 6.31% more from 4.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ejf invested 0.49% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Cornerstone accumulated 21 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). 17,213 were reported by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc. Sheets Smith Wealth Management reported 14,959 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 24,634 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 11,529 shares. 29,313 are held by Godsey Gibb. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Elizabeth Park Cap Advsr Ltd accumulated 167,392 shares. Rmb Cap Limited Co accumulated 0.06% or 67,293 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 4,041 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Basswood Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 23,000 shares.