As Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Stock Price Rose, Robinson Capital Management Has Upped by $360,736 Its Stake; As Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) Shares Declined, Shareholder Skyline Asset Management LP Lowered Its Position

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 198,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The institutional investor held 432,500 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, down from 630,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Realogy Holdings Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $607.43M market cap company. The stock increased 11.16% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 3.79 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 20/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Names Michael Miedler As Chief Growth Officer; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 45,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.80% . The institutional investor held 504,996 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 459,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.14. About 46,419 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

More notable recent BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fund Statistics Now Available for BNY Mellon Closed-end Funds – Business Wire” on July 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Fund Statistics Now Available for Dreyfus Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on October 15, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Dreyfus Closed-End Funds Announce Name Changes – Business Wire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aytu BioScience, Inc. 10-K Sep. 6, 2018 4:30 PM – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dreyfus Municipal Income, Inc. Annual Report Now Available – Business Wire” with publication date: November 30, 2017.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Munienhanced Fund (MEN) by 141,396 shares to 605,143 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neuberger Berman High Yield (NHS) by 149,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Fund (MYD).

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $588.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 2,500 shares were bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J, worth $22,700.

Analysts await Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 1.19% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.84 per share. RLGY’s profit will be $92.00 million for 1.65 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Realogy Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

