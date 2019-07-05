As Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Share Price Rose, Holder Karpus Management Decreased by $2.67 Million Its Position; As Nvidia Com (NVDA) Share Price Rose, Stonebridge Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $362,475

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NVDA) by 109.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 2,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,875 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $160.4. About 8.24 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY GAMING REVENUE GREW 68 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO $1.72 BLN; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA)

Karpus Management Inc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpus Management Inc sold 333,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.65 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpus Management Inc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 39,037 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 5.09% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,004 shares to 83,088 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,156 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Corporation Mi has 197 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 200 shares. Sg Americas Limited Co holds 0.21% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 128,201 shares. Fmr Ltd has 1.07% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 49.86 million shares. D E Shaw Com stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 0.32% or 91,524 shares. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Woodstock stated it has 0.41% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ithaka Gru Ltd Liability Com owns 84,179 shares. Btc Capital Management Incorporated reported 0.07% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Pa owns 1,300 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Transamerica Financial holds 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 7 shares. Earnest accumulated 279 shares. Moreover, First Citizens Comml Bank Commerce has 0.18% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 8,911 shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is It Time To Sell This ‘No-Brainer’ Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Semiconductor Stocks on the Move – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Micron, Qualcomm, Wells Fargo Fall Premarket – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Roku Stock Is Streaming Profits for Investors, But Be Careful – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Karpus Management Inc, which manages about $2.60B and $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chaserg Technology Acq Corp by 1.03M shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $13.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock California Municipal Income Tr (BFZ) by 58,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 763,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P500 Etf (IVV).