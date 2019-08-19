As Dreyfus Municipal Income (DMF) Market Value Rose, Robinson Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $360,736; Cdw Corp/De (CDW) Holder Dnb Asset Management As Raised Its Holding

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (DMF) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 45,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.80% . The institutional investor held 504,996 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 459,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.30M market cap company. It closed at $8.98 lastly. It is down 13.04% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Cdw Corp/De (CDW) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 8,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 39,399 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 billion, up from 30,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Cdw Corp/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $114.31. About 600,300 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500.

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CDW Corporation (CDW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CDW to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results on May 1 – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CDW to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can CDW Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CDW) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.06% or 237,924 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 33,445 shares. Moreover, Nordea Inv Ab has 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 7,405 shares. Westover Cap Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 0.58% or 11,605 shares. 18,897 are held by Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc. Avalon Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0.06% or 25,961 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 209 were accumulated by North Star Mngmt Corp. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 404 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). First Ltd Partnership stated it has 814,967 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Smart Portfolios Llc has invested 0.01% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). First Allied Advisory Services, Missouri-based fund reported 2,280 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability accumulated 1,874 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr holds 9,928 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 339,432 shares to 311,251 shares, valued at $5.95B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 19,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,587 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Amt (NVG) by 145,292 shares to 628,081 shares, valued at $9.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MYI) by 25,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 902,211 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr Income Opportunities (KIO).

More important recent BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aytu BioScience, Inc. 10-K Sep. 6, 2018 4:30 PM – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Fund Statistics Now Available for BNY Mellon Closed-end Funds – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund, BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc., BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. and BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Appoint Andrew J. Donohue as Board Member – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Dreyfus Closed-End Funds Announce Name Changes – Business Wire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.