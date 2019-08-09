As Dreyfus Mun Income (DMF) Stock Value Rose, Holder Rivernorth Capital Management Lowered Holding; Pembroke Management LTD Has Trimmed Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holding by $4.23 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 29,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 187,555 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.74M, down from 217,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $154.21. About 29,066 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dreyfus Mun Income Inc (DMF) by 67.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 106,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.80% . The institutional investor held 51,063 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429,000, down from 157,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Mun Income Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 52,364 shares traded. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DMF) has risen 13.04% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.04% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Mngd Buy Wri (EXD) by 81,713 shares to 416,486 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen North Carolina Qlty M (NNC) by 42,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Neuberger Berman Hgh Yld Fd (NHS).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 earnings per share, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $145.46 million for 14.23 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.04% stake. 45,300 are owned by Capstone Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Aristeia Llc has invested 0.18% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Crow Point Ptnrs Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,206 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Mngmt has 0.6% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 178,467 shares. 10,300 are owned by Mesirow Fin Investment Mngmt. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Signaturefd Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Telemus Ltd stated it has 2,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Citigroup stated it has 8,095 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.03% or 170,543 shares in its portfolio. Capital Guardian has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 30,273 shares stake. Capital Int Investors has 971,890 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 42,750 shares to 254,400 shares, valued at $15.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 58,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).