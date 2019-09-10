As Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Valuation Declined, New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Lifted Its Position; Lkq (LKQ) Holder Knott David M Has Increased Stake

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The hedge fund held 65,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 53,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 28,193 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO; 22/05/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories posts surprise fall in profit amid US pricing pressure; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S HYDERABAD UNIT GETS FDA FORM 483 WITH 5 OBSERVATIONS; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S: FDA ISSUED FORM 483 FOR HYDERABAD PLANT; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES – INTIMATION; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ABHIJIT MUKHERJEE TO RETIRE ON MARCH 31; 16/03/2018 – DR REDDY’S EXTENDS LOSSES TO 2.7% AFTER OBSERVATIONS ON FACTORY; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 3.59 BLN RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S:OBSERVATIONS RELATED TO UNIT MAINTENANCE, PROCEDURES; 23/03/2018 – DR REDDY’S LAUNCHES BIOGAIA PROTECTIS DROPS IN INDIA

Knott David M increased its stake in Lkq Corporation (LKQ) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Lkq Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.68B market cap company. The stock increased 5.22% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $28.83. About 1.10M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46M and $131.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 25,800 shares to 47,840 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

