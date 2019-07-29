As Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Share Value Rose, New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Boosted Stake; United Capital Financial Advisers Has Increased Holding in Servicenow (NOW)

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 53,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.94. About 49,260 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 33.52% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S:OBSERVATIONS RELATED TO UNIT MAINTENANCE, PROCEDURES; 26/03/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces the Launch of Palonosetron Hydrochloride Injection in the U.S. Market; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 3.59 BLN RUPEES; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES -PERFORMANCE IN QTR MAINLY ON ACCOUNT OF CONTINUING HEADWINDS IN U.S. MARKETS, TEMPORARY DROP IN SALES IN RUSSIA; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR PLC INDV.L – HAS FILED PATENT LAWSUITS AGAINST DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR, ALVOGEN AND TEVA FOR INFRINGEMENT OF PATENT RELATING SUBOXONE; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S HYDERABAD UNIT GETS FDA FORM 483 WITH 5 OBSERVATIONS; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO UK FINCO, PERRIGO ISRAEL PHARMACEUTICALS, AND TARO PHARMACEUTICALS; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MUKHERJEE WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY EREZ ISRAELI, FORMER PRESIDENT & CEO OF ENZYMOTEC; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 3.02 BLN RUPEES – TV; 16/03/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces the Launch of Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride Tablets USP, 5 mg in the U.S. Market

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 2,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,513 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03M, up from 26,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $13.63 during the last trading session, reaching $275.7. About 1.18M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46M and $131.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6,034 shares to 93,461 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 8,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,511 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Ibonds Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 404,089 are held by Rgm Capital Ltd Liability Co. Inverness Counsel Lc Ny accumulated 203,938 shares or 2.74% of the stock. Dsam Partners (London) Limited invested in 63,280 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.18 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa owns 113,117 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 19,247 shares. Moreover, Marsico Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0.19% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 21,047 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 528,387 shares stake. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership reported 53,686 shares. 214 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Inc. Pension Ser, a Korea-based fund reported 198,458 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,780 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited reported 945,379 shares. Natixis Advsr LP has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 225 are owned by Nelson Roberts Advsrs Limited Com.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $32.40 million activity. On Friday, February 1 Schneider David sold $1.71M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 7,750 shares. WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53 million worth of stock or 6,884 shares. 7,397 shares were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A, worth $1.63M on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 2,031 shares valued at $468,369 was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. $5.06 million worth of stock was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Monday, February 11.