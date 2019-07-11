As Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Market Value Rose, New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Increased Stake by $512,960; Dynamic Advisors Solutions Raised Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $742,636

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 142.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 14,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,812 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 9,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.75B market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57.73. About 24.65 million shares traded or 153.19% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,874 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 53,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $38.47. About 95,852 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 33.52% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ABHIJIT MUKHERJEE TO RETIRE ON MARCH 31; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – U.S FDA ISSUES FORM 483 WITH 5 OBSERVATIONS FOR API UNIT AT HYDERABAD; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – UNIT PROMIUS PHARMA FILED LAWSUIT FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT IN U.S. COURT; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Form 483: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., 3/9/2018; 02/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES – CO, U.S. UNIT PROMIUS PHARMA ANNOUNCE FILING OF AN NDA FOR MIGRAINE CANDIDATE; 09/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S HYDERABAD UNIT GETS FDA FORM 483 WITH 5 OBSERVATIONS; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO, TARO FOR SERNIVO; 05/04/2018 – INDIVIOR PLC INDV.L – HAS FILED PATENT LAWSUITS AGAINST DR. REDDY’S, ACTAVIS, PAR, ALVOGEN AND TEVA FOR INFRINGEMENT OF PATENT RELATING SUBOXONE

More notable recent Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dr. Reddy’s Lab launches Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Receives Approval for Aspirin and Extended-Release Dipyridamole Capsules in the U.S. Market – Business Wire” published on October 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dr. Reddy announces favorable outcome in buprenorphine and naloxone sublingual film patent litigation – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Dr. Reddy’s to Release Q3 FY19 Results on February 1, 2019 – Business Wire” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Dr. Reddy’s (RDY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Zacks.com” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46 million and $131.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. On Friday, February 1 the insider MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 6,762 shares to 16,237 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 11,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,531 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CVS Stock Has More Going for It Than Just a 3.69% Dividend Yield – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Abacus Health Products Announces New Retail Purchase Orders and Provides CBDMEDICâ„¢ Update – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS: Setting The Stage For The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CVS Stock Remains Too Cheap to Ignore – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Must-See Stock Charts for Wednesday: S, BB, CVS, BYND – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 11, 2019.