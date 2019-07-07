As Dr Reddys Adr (RDY) Stock Price Rose, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Lifted by $1.09 Million Its Stake; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Cut Its Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Stake by $4.03 Million as Share Price Rose

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Dr Reddys Adr (RDY) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 27,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 609,187 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.67 million, up from 581,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Dr Reddys Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.94. About 65,855 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 33.52% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 3.02 BLN RUPEES – TV; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S UNIT FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST PERRIGO, TARO FOR SERNIVO; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET SALES 35.35 BLN RUPEES VS 35.54 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S SEES LAWSUIT TRIGGERING 30-MOS STAY ON FDA APPROVAL; 16/03/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces the Launch of Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride Tablets USP, 5 mg in the U.S. Market; 24/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – GETS ESTABLISHMENT INSPECTION REPORT FROM US FDA FOR API MIRFIELD PLANT, UK; 02/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES – UPON APPROVAL, PRODUCT WILL BE COMMERCIALISED BY PROMIUS PHARMA; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – ABHIJIT MUKHERJEE, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, WILL RETIRE ON MARCH 31, 2018; 02/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES – CO, U.S. UNIT PROMIUS PHARMA ANNOUNCE FILING OF AN NDA FOR MIGRAINE CANDIDATE; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS GETS EIR FROM US FDA FOR API CUERNAVACA PLANT IN MEXICO

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.32. About 71,305 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cae Inc. (NYSE:CAE) by 1.18M shares to 3.11 million shares, valued at $92.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 8,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,456 shares, and cut its stake in Nic (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.44M for 93.30 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

