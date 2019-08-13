As Dr Horton (DHI) Stock Price Rose, Holder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Lowered Stake; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $19.05 Million; Share Value Declined

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (DHI) by 97.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 17,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 435 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 18,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 3.24 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.21 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $333.98. About 2.69M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 08/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; The Boeing Company Airplanes; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM US STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years on Trade-War Fears; 25/04/2018 – AIRBUS CURRENTLY PRODUCING 55 A320-FAMILY AIRCRAFT A MONTH; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Boeing allegedly hit with `WannaCry’ cyberattack; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Boeing Bags Massive U.S. Navy Drone Contract – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Boeing Stock Can Be Lifted by a Relief Rally – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.65 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Group invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Switzerland-based Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Liability invested in 3,010 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Moreover, Signature & Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 886 shares. Grimes And Com has invested 0.87% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Canandaigua Bank And holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,009 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.55% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 108,630 shares. Stellar Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Miracle Mile Ltd Company accumulated 0.64% or 20,858 shares. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.51% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,149 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 50,179 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has 0.03% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Truepoint Inc holds 0.04% or 1,154 shares. Peddock Limited Liability accumulated 512 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Hamel Assocs invested in 9,500 shares.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wen Hldg Inc by 133,825 shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $44.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruggie Cap Group Incorporated invested in 500 shares. Maplelane Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 479,001 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The invested in 64,523 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 232,131 shares. Brinker Capital reported 0.06% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Thematic Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 1.36% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd has 78,933 shares. Raymond James Associate has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 1.19 million were reported by Swiss Bancshares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 12,705 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested 0.13% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Dsam Prtnrs (London) Limited has invested 1.42% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Ssi Inv Management has invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 33,762 shares.