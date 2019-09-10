As Dr Horton (DHI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Hilton Capital Management Has Increased Holding; As Ntuit (INTU) Valuation Rose, Korea Investment Has Lifted Its Position

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Ntuit (INTU) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 18,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 152,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.87 million, up from 133,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Ntuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $7.9 during the last trading session, reaching $268. About 904,268 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dr Horton Inc. (DHI) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 23,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 428,447 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.73 million, up from 405,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 1.83 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%

