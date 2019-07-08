As Dr Horton (DHI) Shares Rose, Hilton Capital Management Upped by $953,906 Its Position; Stewart & Patten Co Raised Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding by $463,239

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dr Horton Inc. (DHI) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 23,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 428,447 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.73 million, up from 405,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 2.45 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – Homebuilder D.R. Horton tops profit estimates, sees strong demand; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 2,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,956 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.09 million, up from 87,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – India imposes 10 percent tax on import of key smartphone components; 14/03/2018 – French finance minister accuses Google and Apple of `abusive practices’; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW LOWER PRICED IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT DID 756 SUPPLIER FACILITY ASSESSMENTS IN 2017; 11/04/2018 – Apple just made a key hire that could unravel the mystery of its content strategy; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 30/04/2018 – Apple sceptics are looking at the wrong metrics; 19/03/2018 – Apple Is Making Its Own Display Screens For The First Time: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbw Cap Lc holds 3.06% or 58,746 shares. Maryland Cap Mngmt has 3.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 155,621 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 89,400 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Private Tru Na reported 71,676 shares. Fenimore Asset has 4,547 shares. Bessemer Grp invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cleararc accumulated 108,718 shares. Ami Management Inc holds 3,899 shares. Moreover, Osher Van De Voorde Mngmt has 4.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schnieders Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 41,515 shares. Kcm Invest Advisors accumulated 275,345 shares. Logan Mngmt holds 384,310 shares or 4.49% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Insur Company reported 154,000 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alphamark Advsr Limited Company holds 1.94% or 24,149 shares in its portfolio.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 2,315 shares to 70,818 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,018 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $327,034 activity. $59,281 worth of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) was sold by Allen Barbara K.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei holds 18,495 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 0.63% stake. Picton Mahoney Asset stated it has 10,000 shares. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 191,168 shares. The Kansas-based Boyer Corporon Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 1.87% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 100,387 shares. Amp has 93,533 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 0.02% or 23,832 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 12,008 shares. 26,689 were reported by Huntington Bank & Trust. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 0% or 19,624 shares. Windward Cap Mgmt Ca, California-based fund reported 6,663 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 702,233 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.14% or 11,200 shares.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 651,515 shares to 2,240 shares, valued at $42,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 171,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,985 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT).

