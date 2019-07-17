As Dr Horton (DHI) Share Price Rose, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Decreased Its Position; As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Peavine Capital Management Has Decreased by $5.11 Million Its Holding

Peavine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 90.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peavine Capital Management Llc sold 124,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 137,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peavine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.18. About 469,845 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 27.35% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (DHI) by 97.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 17,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 435 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 18,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.44. About 2.18 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Net Sales Orders Rise 13% — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $88,108 activity. $92,000 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) shares were sold by MCAUSLAN ROBERT REOCH. $109,233 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) shares were sold by Theisen Randall S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id invested in 342,552 shares. Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.27% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Cornerstone Advsrs owns 603 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hightower Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Principal reported 11,855 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Snyder Capital Mgmt Lp has 262,519 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Regions Fincl Corporation invested in 0.01% or 17,409 shares. Basswood Cap Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 173,642 shares. Smithfield Trust has invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Balyasny Asset Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 19,377 shares. Alta Limited Company invested in 0.77% or 320,724 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.03% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Us Financial Bank De reported 38,933 shares.

Analysts await Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 17.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.99 per share. WAL’s profit will be $121.20M for 9.52 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Western Alliance Bancorporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Peavine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $210.00 million and $234.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 25,950 shares to 749,878 shares, valued at $79.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $327,034 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $120,589 was sold by Hewatt Michael W.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 4,570 shares to 14,927 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VOE) by 2,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).