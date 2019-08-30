As Dr Horton (DHI) Market Valuation Rose, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Trimmed Its Position; American Tower (AMT) Shareholder Tobam Trimmed Stake as Valuation Rose

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (DHI) by 97.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 17,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 435 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 18,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 1.23M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F

Tobam decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 98.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 23,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 421 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83,000, down from 23,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.13. About 756,391 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $984.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Advisors Lp (MDIV) by 83,049 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $31.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Fm by 21,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 512,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 108,816 are held by Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 467,119 shares. House Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 9,035 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 191,168 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of accumulated 35,376 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Numerixs Investment holds 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) or 8,600 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 65,115 shares in its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Limited Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt has 53,006 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 80,000 shares. Brinker accumulated 38,556 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) by 33,020 shares to 43,720 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 65,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK).