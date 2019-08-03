As Dover (DOV) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Trimmed by $456,444 Its Stake; Portland Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by $4.57 Million

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 86,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 278,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 million, down from 365,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.61. About 641,139 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TRACKING ‘VERY WELL’ ON 2019 EXPENSE TARGET; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TO BUY 51% OF BANCO CENCOSUD FOR C$130M; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Auto Abs Issued By Bank Of Nova Scotia; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of Nova Scotia $Bmark 3Y +80a, 3Y FRN L equiv; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS HARD TO DISENTANGLE B-20 FROM HOUSING SLOWDOWN; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK `CONFIDENT’ IN PROTECTING CLIENTS FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ENDS COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER ANNUAL MEETING

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $92.75. About 861,925 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q EPS 84c; 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd has 0.03% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 155,658 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.28% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 43,776 are owned by Gardner Russo & Gardner. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 242,526 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Gam Ag has 0.05% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Parkside Bancorp Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Moreover, Everence Capital has 0.15% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 9,094 shares. 250 were accumulated by Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership. Trexquant L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 8,407 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 2,484 shares. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Court Place Ltd Liability Com stated it has 14,234 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Victory Mgmt has 45,707 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $3.26 million activity. Another trade for 7,272 shares valued at $641,609 was made by Cabrera Ivonne M on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Kosinski Anthony K sold $196,713. The insider Spurgeon William sold 13,102 shares worth $1.14M.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.51 million for 15.16 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Portland Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $198.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 99,046 shares to 106,999 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.