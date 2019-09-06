As Dover (DOV) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Lowered Its Position by $456,444; Crown Holdings (CCK) Shareholder Boston Partners Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 52.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 973,151 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.11 million, down from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $65.02. About 1.04M shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $95.14. About 1.06M shares traded or 20.42% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q EPS 84c; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 2018 Guidance Excludes Results of Apergy; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Com has 12 shares. Btim, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,325 shares. Stanley invested in 1.28% or 56,148 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 8,031 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com owns 4,005 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 22,962 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.09% or 3.15 million shares. Korea Investment Corporation owns 192,955 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 46,233 were accumulated by Stevens Management Limited Partnership. Horan Capital Advsr Lc accumulated 0.01% or 250 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.03% or 43,776 shares. Maryland-based Profund Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Fort Washington Inc Oh invested in 0.02% or 15,150 shares. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 391,728 shares or 0.3% of the stock.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $216.99 million for 15.55 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 10,780 shares. 3,769 are owned by Stephens Ar. Wright Invsts Ser has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0% or 129 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Dupont Capital Mngmt has invested 0.17% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Tensile Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 7.18% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Vaughan Nelson Limited Partnership holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 609,550 shares. Pnc Finance Services Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.01% or 1,224 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Limited Co has invested 0.1% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 13,300 shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 2.67M shares to 13.73 million shares, valued at $709.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 9,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).