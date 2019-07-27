As Dover (DOV) Stock Value Rose, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Trimmed Stake; Paychex (PAYX) Shareholder Weatherstone Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $98.21. About 608,846 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp expected to post earnings of $1.13 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – DOVER IS SAID READY TO NAME RICHARD TOBIN AS CEO; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 27/03/2018 – Del Dept Health: Registration Open for Annual Volunteer Delaware Conference on April 30 in Dover

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 41.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 3,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,342 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $428,000, down from 9,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.58. About 930,033 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $3.26 million activity. $196,713 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares were sold by Kosinski Anthony K. Spurgeon William had sold 13,102 shares worth $1.14M on Thursday, February 7. On Tuesday, February 5 Kloosterboer Jay L sold $1.08 million worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 12,363 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings.

