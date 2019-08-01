As Dover (DOV) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Inverness Counsel Cut Stake by $7.10 Million; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Upped Its Position in General Dynamics Corp. (GD) by $2.22 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (GD) by 809.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 13,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 14,744 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 1,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $186.01. About 440,773 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To General Dynamics’ New Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – Dassault Aviation posts higher profits, sees flattish 2018 net sales; 20/03/2018 – Correction to General Dynamics CSRA Bid Story; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA TO BOOST OFFER PRICE TO $41.25/SHR; 17/05/2018 – General Dynamics Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC FOR $250M; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q REV. $7.54B, EST. $7.54B

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 76,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 865,966 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.23M, down from 942,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $96.48. About 391,496 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp expected to post earnings of $1.13 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 04/05/2018 – International Equipment Solutions for sale via Deutsche; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 12,836 shares to 65,026 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc Com by 16,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,565 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index (IVV).

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 1,048 shares to 9,944 shares, valued at $11.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 32,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.52 million for 15.76 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.26 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Cabrera Ivonne M sold $641,609 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 7,272 shares. Spurgeon William had sold 13,102 shares worth $1.14 million on Thursday, February 7. The insider Kosinski Anthony K sold 2,184 shares worth $196,713.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

