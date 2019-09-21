As Dover (DOV) Stock Value Declined, Bank Of Hawaii Has Boosted Its Stake by $718,900; Apple (AAPL) Holder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Lifted Its Stake by $46.61 Million as Stock Rose

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 65.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 7,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 18,239 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, up from 11,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $98.91. About 612,751 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Net $131.4M; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 234,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 4.42 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $882.62 million, up from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $975.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 23/05/2018 – Apple’s software business is growing – but could be leaving billions of dollars on the table; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27th event focused on education; 04/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 24/05/2018 – With Apple, Uber and Ikea launching branded credit cards, millennials (and older people) have more options than ever; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google and Apple are funding enough new US renewable energy to power Iceland

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,097 shares to 100,754 shares, valued at $11.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (BIV) by 11,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,439 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (BLV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold DOV shares while 206 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.40% more from 121.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). First Interstate State Bank owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 11,288 were reported by Montag A Assoc Inc. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc invested in 929,776 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 50,443 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 167,730 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.05% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 287,676 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 8.50M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 14,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Corp has 365 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clean Yield reported 0.04% stake. First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). American Research Management invested 2.21% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mendel Money has 0.21% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Gamco Et Al has 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guardian Mgmt holds 33,163 shares or 5.71% of its portfolio. Consolidated Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 36,757 shares. 6,450 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 0.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,023 shares. Ghp Investment Inc reported 51,015 shares. Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 38,867 shares. Coastline Tru stated it has 1.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Co holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 27,637 shares. Cohen Cap Mgmt has 2,408 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 2.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Evergreen Capital Management Limited Liability Com invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stillwater Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 90,993 shares. Cap Global Investors invested in 0.33% or 5.29 million shares.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle (NYSE:JLL) by 4,863 shares to 45,332 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Host Hotel&Res(Reit) (NYSE:HST) by 229,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 730,928 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).