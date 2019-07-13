As Dover (DOV) Stock Rose, Shareholder Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Decreased Its Position; Trust Company Of Toledo Na Cut Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake by $435,575; Share Price Declined

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 42.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 4,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,681 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $627,000, down from 11,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $100.06. About 835,431 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 26/03/2018 – Rep. Shea-Porter: Shea-Porter Statement on Suspicious Letter Delivered to Dover Office; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 12/04/2018 – Dover Microsystems Brings Secure Silicon IP to DesignShare; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 24/05/2018 – Shell: Dover Well Discovery is Company’s Sixth in Norphlet Play; 09/05/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700 MLN FROM APERGY IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF

Trust Company Of Toledo Na decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na sold 4,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,493 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 10,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $100.33. About 1.68M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.81 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.26 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Cabrera Ivonne M sold $641,609 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 7,272 shares. $1.08M worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) was sold by Kloosterboer Jay L. 13,102 shares were sold by Spurgeon William, worth $1.14M.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.3 per share. DOV’s profit will be $225.27M for 16.14 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings.