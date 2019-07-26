As Dover (DOV) Stock Price Rose, Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trimmed Its Holding; Pecaut & Company Continues to Hold Position in Bank Amer (BAC)

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 7,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, up from 107,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 29.56 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Capital Markets Head Murphy Is Said to Join Silver Lake; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS UNDISCLOSED AGREEMENTS ENABLED BANK TO CONCEAL FROM CLIENTS OVER FIVE YEARS THAT IT SECRETLY ROUTED THEIR ORDERS FOR EQUITY SECURITIES TO THOSE FIRMS; 16/05/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 31% This Year, BofA Leads; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 per barrel this year and $75 next year; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 19/03/2018 – Bank of America whistleblowers land $88m in awards

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 5,850 shares as the company's stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,442 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, down from 112,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $14.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 203,783 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $3.26 million activity. $196,713 worth of stock was sold by Kosinski Anthony K on Wednesday, February 13. Spurgeon William sold 13,102 shares worth $1.14 million. Cabrera Ivonne M had sold 7,272 shares worth $641,609.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension Service stated it has 213,879 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 131,243 shares. Clean Yield Group owns 0.04% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 1,000 shares. Patten Inc invested in 0.18% or 4,522 shares. Community Bancorporation Na holds 66 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.05% or 13,463 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.04% or 15,172 shares. Tctc Lc stated it has 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn has 700,758 shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 1.93% or 157,188 shares. Sei holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 24,990 shares. Twin Mngmt holds 112,160 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 17,937 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Btim Corporation reported 5,325 shares stake.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 27,152 shares to 140,044 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 79,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Dover Corp (DOV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on July 18, 2019

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "You Won't Believe Bank of America's Massive New Buyback Program – Motley Fool" on June 28, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 15.60M shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.23% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Eulav Asset has invested 0.35% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Philadelphia Trust Comm holds 1.02 million shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Llc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 126,745 shares. Bp Plc accumulated 924,000 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Grimes & reported 95,077 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 146,634 shares. Etrade Capital Limited Liability Company has 86,941 shares. 625,726 were accumulated by Comm Financial Bank. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Co has 0.64% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Regent Inv Mngmt owns 157,368 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Lc has invested 3.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sanders Cap Lc holds 24.06 million shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc owns 0.13% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 339,399 shares.