As Dover (DOV) Shares Rose, Ameritas Investment Partners Boosted Stake by $352,470; Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA) by $8.75 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89 million, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 548,823 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 3,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,858 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 11,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $99.51. About 230,040 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY; 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 18/04/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Board of Directors Approves Spin-Off of Apergy; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Mercer Cap Advisers stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 8.14 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 6,337 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Sys. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Cetera Advisor Net Lc reported 2,873 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wedge Mngmt L Lp Nc invested in 1.41% or 1.32M shares. 15,521 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Management L P. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Bp Public Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 20,000 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) or 3,351 shares. Essex Investment Management Co Limited Com accumulated 0% or 156 shares. Cipher Capital LP holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 67,398 shares. Natl Bank accumulated 0.06% or 57,141 shares. Delta Asset Limited Company Tn invested in 700 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY) by 7,195 shares to 8,011 shares, valued at $401,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,091 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.26 million activity. Shares for $196,713 were sold by Kosinski Anthony K. Another trade for 12,363 shares valued at $1.08 million was sold by Kloosterboer Jay L. $641,609 worth of stock was sold by Cabrera Ivonne M on Tuesday, February 12.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. Morrow J William sold 263 shares worth $36,979. The insider STEELE JOHN M sold $4.72 million. Reiner Deborah M sold $64,807 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Friday, February 1. 200 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $27,896 were sold by Whalen Kathleen M. Shares for $4.63M were sold by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11. Torres Kathryn A. had sold 8,368 shares worth $1.17M on Tuesday, February 12.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 503,276 shares to 5.44 million shares, valued at $145.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) by 285,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 earnings per share, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.49 million for 14.28 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.