As Dover (DOV) Shares Declined, Legal & General Group Plc Has Lifted Its Position; Castine Capital Management Stake In Community Bankers Tr (ESXB) Was Has Raised

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (ESXB) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 85,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.05% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13 million, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community Bankers Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.55. About 9,322 shares traded. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) has declined 14.41% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ESXB News: 19/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Luncheon Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Welcoming Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Introductory Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 09/03/2018 Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Discusses with ND Community Bankers & Credit Unions her Bipartisan Bill to Cut Red Tape, Protect ND; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Bankers Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESXB)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 177,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.07 million, up from 932,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $88.51. About 220,515 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 09/05/2018 – DOVER REPORTS DISTRIBUTION OF SHRS OF APERGY TO HOLDERS; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 171 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 2.75% or 50,762 shares. First Interstate Bancshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt holds 2,285 shares. Allen Investment Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 7,987 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Independent Invsts holds 22,600 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group, a New York-based fund reported 273,886 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md, Maryland-based fund reported 254,620 shares. Voloridge Inv Lc has invested 0.15% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Moreover, Gotham Asset Ltd Liability has 0.26% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Salem Capital Mngmt accumulated 2,550 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Essex Incorporated accumulated 2,724 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 3,254 shares.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 854,130 shares to 788,565 shares, valued at $13.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garrett Motion Inc by 167,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,630 shares, and cut its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold ESXB shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 12.67 million shares or 0.39% less from 12.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 299,045 are owned by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Company. Stieven Cap Advsr LP accumulated 813,406 shares or 1.09% of the stock. 35,322 were reported by Davenport & Co Ltd Company. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc holds 49,108 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Management accumulated 88,800 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) for 28,801 shares. Brandywine Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 4,139 shares. National Bank Of America De reported 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Penn holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) for 476,507 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) for 17 shares. Goldman Sachs invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 436 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Gp reported 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). 843,585 were reported by Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 71,785 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 buys, and 0 insider sales for $23,628 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $7,650 was made by PUTNAM EUGENE S JR on Wednesday, August 7. Another trade for 48 shares valued at $398 was bought by Barber Gerald F.. 89 Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) shares with value of $697 were bought by Hardy William E.. 114 shares were bought by THOMAS BRUCE E, worth $942 on Monday, April 1. 424 shares were bought by WATKINS JOHN C, worth $3,302.