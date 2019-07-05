As Dover (DOV) Share Value Rose, Stevens Capital Management LP Trimmed Position by $11.84 Million; Alps Advisors Has Trimmed Prudentl Finl (PRU) Position by $5.78 Million

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 73.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 127,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,233 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, down from 173,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $102.45. About 680,691 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dover, DE’s Water and Sewer Revs at ‘AA+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 18/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Recreational Fishing Funding to meet April 24 in Dover; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Prudentl Finl (PRU) by 13.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 63,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 412,317 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.88 million, down from 475,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prudentl Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $102.75. About 647,802 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Colorado youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two South Carolina youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prudential Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRU); 07/05/2018 – Financial wellness program popularity rises among employers, up 63 percentage points in two years; 30/04/2018 – Two Kansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Wisconsin youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-Prudential’s PGIM names Ken Poliziani chief marketing officer; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 17/04/2018 – KEN POLIZIANI NAMED PGIM’S CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, TO LEAD GLOBAL BRAND GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Grayson Phillips of Gardendale, Alabama named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $14.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals (NYSE:URI) by 2,989 shares to 5,734 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 83,528 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division has invested 0.29% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). National Asset Mgmt reported 8,083 shares stake. Pggm Invs has 383,200 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 3.07 million shares. First Allied Advisory Service Inc holds 0.05% or 15,927 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 0.04% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Laffer Investments reported 0% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Evergreen Limited Liability Company reported 0.32% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Lau Associate Limited Liability stated it has 10,700 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. State Street accumulated 18.92M shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Legacy Private Trust, Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,365 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,341 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has 40,928 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $3.26 earnings per share, up 8.31% or $0.25 from last year’s $3.01 per share. PRU’s profit will be $1.30B for 7.88 P/E if the $3.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.00 actual earnings per share reported by Prudential Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.3 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.64M for 16.52 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Incorporated reported 18,297 shares. 5,650 are owned by Stewart & Patten Ltd Liability. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.08% or 5.29M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 0.2% or 15,691 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 8.14M shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 266,800 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Comm Bank owns 57,141 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company reported 16,470 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 248,783 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 54,224 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 4,159 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Voya Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 64,975 shares. Everence Cap has 9,094 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE) by 12,971 shares to 27,030 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.