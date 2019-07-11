As Dover Corp. (DOV) Stock Rose, Holder Hgk Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $602,919; Investec Asset Management North America Position in Pepsico (PEP) Has Cut by $2.41 Million

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 6,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,203 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, down from 71,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $98.54. About 865,326 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – DOVER NAMES RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT, CEO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 16/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Investigation into two untimely deaths in Dover; 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp. Sees Apergy 1Q Rev $283M; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 4%-5%; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 77.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 19,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,677 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 25,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 6.14 million shares traded or 42.51% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Monster Beverage (MNST) is a Hot Investment Pick – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IBM Acquires Red Hat for $34B, Boosts Hybrid Cloud Platform – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pepsi (PEP) Tops, Lindsay (LNN) Flops; CSCO Buying ACIA – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Natl Bank Of Omaha holds 193,519 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. Blair William & Il holds 0.23% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 302,412 shares. Gabelli Funds has invested 0.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ramsay Stattman Vela Price has invested 3.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Spinnaker stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Blume Cap Mgmt invested in 1,500 shares or 0.1% of the stock. South State has 78,077 shares. Virginia-based Hendershot Investments Inc has invested 2.57% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Trust Co Of Vermont stated it has 129,159 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Chilton Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 23,735 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc stated it has 0.69% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia reported 210,444 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability reported 606,356 shares stake. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.3% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 5,648 shares. Lincoln Ltd Liability Company reported 0.77% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 5,069 shares to 16,255 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $3.26 million activity. 7,272 shares were sold by Cabrera Ivonne M, worth $641,609. Spurgeon William had sold 13,102 shares worth $1.14M. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Kosinski Anthony K sold $196,713.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can This Value Stock Keep Soaring in 2019? – Motley Fool” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dover: A Dividend King For Increasing Dividend Income With Long-Term Dividend Security And A 2% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Exide Technologies names food retail operations VP as COO – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in June – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.3 per share. DOV’s profit will be $225.26M for 15.89 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Com Inc has invested 0.02% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Crawford Investment Counsel has 5,170 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 24,734 shares. 81,954 were accumulated by Citigroup. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 1,381 shares. Leavell Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 2,450 shares. Department Mb Bank & Trust N A has 527 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 3,948 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Penobscot Investment Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Pittenger Anderson reported 25,890 shares stake. First City Capital holds 0.39% or 5,780 shares. Element Management Limited has invested 0.18% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Buckingham Asset stated it has 5,506 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na holds 3,254 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 3,590 were reported by Aureus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company.