As Dover Corp. (DOV) Market Value Rose, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Cut Stake by $2.32 Million; As Fulton Finl Pa Com (FULT) Valuation Declined, Foundry Partners Decreased Its Holding by $2.28 Million

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa Com (FULT) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 152,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.51 million, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Fulton Finl Corp Pa Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 263,336 shares traded. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has declined 3.71% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FULT News: 22/03/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Fulton Homes investing $300M in new home construction in southeast Valley; 17/04/2018 – FULTON FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 29/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Historic Fulton Market Property Proposed for Tax Incentive; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 22/05/2018 – Bank Regulator Approves Merger of Three Fulton Financial Corporation Subsidiary Banks; 14/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Texans To Sign OL Zach Fulton; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fulton Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FULT); 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Fulton Financial

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74M, down from 182,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $99.01. About 213,529 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 16/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Tidal Finfisheries to meet April 18 in Dover; 09/05/2018 – DOVER WILL GET A ONE-TIME CASH PAYMENT OF $700M FROM APERGY; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Delaware AG: Two Men Convicted Of Dover Murder After Week-Long Trial; 26/03/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 12/04/2018 – Dover Microsystems Brings Secure Silicon IP to DesignShare; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $3.26 million activity. Cabrera Ivonne M had sold 7,272 shares worth $641,609. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Kosinski Anthony K sold $196,713. Another trade for 13,102 shares valued at $1.14M was made by Spurgeon William on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 19.23% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.3 per share. DOV’s profit will be $223.18 million for 15.97 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 70.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.2 per share. FULT’s profit will be $56.83 million for 12.04 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Fulton Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.03% EPS growth.

