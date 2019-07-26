As Douglas Emmett (DEI) Stock Value Rose, Holder Legal & General Group Plc Decreased Its Stake by $606,440; Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Lowered Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $17.19 Million

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 15,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.75M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 299,615 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 8.23% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS EXPECTS BINDING OFFERS FOR 0.6 BLN EURO UNLIKELY-TO-PAY PORTFOLIO BY JUNE 2018, WILL SELL FURTHER 0.4 BLN EUROS IN NEXT FEW MONTHS – SLIDE; 11/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml SAYS STARTED PROCESS TO SELL 2.6-3.0 BLN EUROS IN BAD LOANS THIS YR; 11/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml SAYS SELLING 1.5 BLN EUROS IN UNLIKELY-TO-PAY LOANS OF WHICH 500 MLN EUROS ALREADY SOLD OR AGREED SALE; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS POTENTIAL TO IMPROVE 2021 TARGET OF GROSS NPES/GROSS LOANS TO AROUND 10 PCT, CONSIDERING EXPECTED UTP AND BAD LOAN DISPOSALS AND LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED DEFAULT RATE – SLIDE; 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett 1Q Rev $212.2M; 10/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS COMPLETED SECURITISATION DEAL FOR SALE OF BAD LOAN PORTFOLIO OF 24.1 BLN EUROS AND RECEIVED INVESTMENT GRADE RATING FOR SENIOR TRANCHE; 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett 1Q EPS 17c; 18/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION SAYS, ASKED ABOUT ITALIAN BANK MONTE DEI PASCHI’S RESTRUCTURING PLAN: IT IS THE RESPONSIBILITY OF MEMBER STATES TO COMPLY WITH COMMITMENTS THEY HAVE GIVEN; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED BY 1.4% TO $93.3 MILLION; 18/05/2018 – ITALY’S 5-STAR, LEAGUE PROGRAMME CALLS FOR STATE SHAREHOLDER TO REDEFINE MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA’S MISSION

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 678,207 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.21 million, down from 768,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $220.6. About 821,099 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein reportedly is prepping his exit; 30/04/2018 – Computer engineers now make up a quarter of Goldman Sachs’ workforce; 16/05/2018 – Natgas demand outlook most attractive among fossil fuels – Goldman; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Goldman’s move gives David Solomon a great chance to grow into the CEO job; 14/05/2018 – NEW: Goldman Sachs securities division chiefs to leave the firm – Dow Jones; 23/04/2018 – Goldman’s Currie Says U.S. Has ‘Pretty Limited’ Options to Curb Oil Price (Video); 08/05/2018 – Goldman, Wells Fargo Looking to Credit Cards for Bigger Returns; 15/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June – sources LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reuters); 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO – sources [18:25 BST01 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 29/05/2018 – Clearlake Capital Group Announces Strategic Minority Investment By Dyal Capital, Goldman Sachs Asset Management And Landmark Pa

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $447.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 569,728 shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $93.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). New Jersey-based Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has invested 0.43% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Geode Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 4.45M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru accumulated 2,045 shares. Duncker Streett reported 0.44% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). New Jersey-based Murphy Capital Management has invested 0.16% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hudson Valley Invest Adv reported 0.26% stake. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has 964 shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,300 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.1% or 44,377 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.04% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Olstein Mngmt LP invested in 1.16% or 36,500 shares. Ballentine Prtn Limited Liability reported 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.19% or 48,861 shares. Hillhouse Management has invested 0.43% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 236,849 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $54.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) by 58,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Energizer Hldgs Inc New.

Analysts await Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. DEI’s profit will be $92.85 million for 19.38 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Douglas Emmett, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold DEI shares while 79 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 153.98 million shares or 1.34% less from 156.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp reported 56,153 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 103,645 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 250,742 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 590,068 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt owns 7,601 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Moreover, Cohen Steers Inc has 0.7% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Virtu Fincl Ltd Com accumulated 11,809 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 25,015 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The reported 0.01% stake. 6,433 are owned by Amica Retiree. Parkside Comml Bank And Tru stated it has 17 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.06% or 32,700 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 159,000 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation stated it has 10,807 shares.