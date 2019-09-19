As Douglas Emmett (DEI) Stock Declined, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Increased by $369,330 Its Stake; Valero Energy New (VLO) Position Maintained by Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc bought 9,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% . The institutional investor held 323,840 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.90 million, up from 314,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.96. About 872,150 shares traded or 22.79% up from the average. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 12/04/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS COMMERCIAL FUNDING INCREASING DESPITE THE FACT THAT ITS COST IS FALLING; 17/05/2018 – ITALY’S LEAGUE ECONOMIC SPOKESMAN SAYS “VERY LIKELY” NEW GOVERNMENT WOULD LOOK TO REPLACE MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO MORELLI; 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett 1Q EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED BY 1.4% TO $93.3 MILLION; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS POTENTIAL TO IMPROVE 2021 TARGET OF GROSS NPES/GROSS LOANS TO AROUND 10 PCT, CONSIDERING EXPECTED UTP AND BAD LOAN DISPOSALS AND LOWER-THAN-EXPECTED DEFAULT RATE – SLIDE; 09/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml – TODAY RECEIVED RESIGNATION FROM POSITION OF ALTERNATE STATUTORY AUDITOR; 21/05/2018 – PLAYTECH PLC PTEC.L – RECEIVED FORMAL CONSENT TO TRANSACTION FROM AGENZIA DELLE DOGANE E DEI MONOPOLI, ITALIAN GAMING REGULATORY AUTHORITY; 27/04/2018 – INTESA SANPAOLO CEO SAYS STRUCTURAL CONDITIONS AT MONTE DEI PASCHI NOT WORRYING, IN ANY CASE INTESA NOT WILLING TO INTERVENE; 12/04/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO CLOSE BY END-MAY BAD LOAN SECURITISATION PROCESS; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR FFO/SHR

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 7,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 171,164 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65M, up from 164,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 974,062 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net $469M; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 15/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES LARGE HYDROCRACKER RESTART; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarts hydrocracker; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference Tomorrow

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42B and $7.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seres Therapeutics Inc by 124,103 shares to 72,280 shares, valued at $233,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 88,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,985 shares, and cut its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold DEI shares while 84 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 158.47 million shares or 2.92% more from 153.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives invested in 4,866 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.04% or 211,701 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 664,257 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.71% or 229,460 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. 6,318 are held by Cibc Asset. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prns has invested 0.09% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Art Ltd Liability Co reported 57,515 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.04% or 210,418 shares. Bokf Na owns 13,458 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.03% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) or 2.92M shares. Macquarie Group Limited holds 0.01% or 87,850 shares in its portfolio. 19,614 are held by Eii Cap Management. Hsbc Public Ltd holds 658,875 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc stated it has 2.37 million shares.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3,917 shares to 165,423 shares, valued at $16.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,800 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable LP holds 0.03% or 19,824 shares. State Street has 21.69 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company owns 110,900 shares. Dupont Capital Management invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 80,465 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Llc has 0.27% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Palladium Llc invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). 13,179 were reported by Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Schnieders Cap Management Limited Company owns 0.09% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 2,600 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Com owns 2.31 million shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd Com reported 3,203 shares. Field Main Natl Bank owns 8,600 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 4,350 shares. Griffin Asset holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of The West invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).