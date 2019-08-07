As Douglas Emmett (DEI) Shares Declined, Security Capital Research & Management Trimmed Holding; Align Technology (ALGN) Holder Polen Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $221.16 Million

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 12.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 313,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% . The institutional investor held 2.14 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.35M, down from 2.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.17. About 123,362 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett 1Q EPS 17c; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI – NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURES’ COVERAGE RATIO 55.5 PCT AT END-MARCH VS 67.2 PCT AT END-2017; 27/04/2018 – INTESA SANPAOLO CEO SAYS STRUCTURAL CONDITIONS AT MONTE DEI PASCHI NOT WORRYING, IN ANY CASE INTESA NOT WILLING TO INTERVENE; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY AFFO INCREASED BY 1.8% TO $71.0 MILLION; 18/05/2018 – ITALY’S 5-STAR, LEAGUE PROGRAMME CALLS FOR STATE SHAREHOLDER TO REDEFINE MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA’S MISSION; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI – TRANSITIONAL CET1 RATIO 14.4 PCT AT END-MARCH VS 14.8 PCT AT END-2017; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS ECB TO INTRODUCE ADD-ON ON RISK WEIGHTED ASSETS CALCULATED ON NON-PERFORMING EXPOSURES BY YEAR-END, PRELIMINARY INDICATIONS POINT TO 4-5 BLN EURO ADD-ON – SLIDE; 15/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 3.5 FROM EUR 3; 09/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml – TODAY RECEIVED RESIGNATION FROM POSITION OF ALTERNATE STATUTORY AUDITOR OF MRS CARMELA REGINA SILVESTRI; 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett 1Q Rev $212.2M

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 778,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 2.49 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708.56M, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $183.4. About 1.01 million shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Accused of Breach of Noncompete Provisions of Contract

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold DEI shares while 79 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 153.98 million shares or 1.34% less from 156.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amica Mutual Co has 0.16% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Geode Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.18M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.07% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Westpac Corp holds 0% or 281,989 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp holds 0.04% or 4.50 million shares in its portfolio. Aew Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 2.34% or 2.03M shares in its portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us holds 0.26% or 591,589 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 85,734 shares. Us Savings Bank De has 657 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw has invested 0.02% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 231,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 314,370 shares. Advisors Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) for 28,338 shares.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 3,126 shares to 5,707 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 0.01% or 28,631 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 209,215 shares. Bridgecreek Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Brown Cap Management Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Lc reported 5,382 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.01% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 206 shares. Hl Services Lc reported 2,287 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Brinker Cap has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Ipswich Investment Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 1,083 shares or 0.1% of the stock. M Holding Secs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 862 shares. Confluence Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 807 shares. Permanens Lp has invested 0.5% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). The California-based Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $318,228 activity.