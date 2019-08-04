As Douglas Emmett (DEI) Market Valuation Declined, Rothschild Asset Management Has Increased Stake by $915,800; Deprince Race & Zollo Raised Position in Cabot (CBT)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 22,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% . The institutional investor held 591,589 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.91M, up from 568,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Douglas Emmett Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $40.41. About 755,645 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 18/05/2018 – ITALY’S 5-STAR, LEAGUE PROGRAMME CALLS FOR STATE SHAREHOLDER TO REDEFINE MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA’S MISSION; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI – GROSS NPE 42.6 BLN EUROS AT END-MARCH; 09/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml – TODAY RECEIVED RESIGNATION FROM POSITION OF ALTERNATE STATUTORY AUDITOR; 11/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS EXPECTS BINDING OFFERS FOR 0.6 BLN EURO UNLIKELY-TO-PAY PORTFOLIO BY JUNE 2018, WILL SELL FURTHER 0.4 BLN EUROS IN NEXT FEW MONTHS – SLIDE; 08/05/2018 – DOUGLAS EMMETT INC QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED BY 1.4% TO $93.3 MILLION; 17/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS BANK’S SHAREHOLDERS CAN TAKE ANY DECISION THEY FEEL NECESSARY ON GOVERNANCE MATTERS; 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett Releases First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 23/03/2018 – ITALY TREASURY SAYS NO REASON TO EXPECT MONTE DEI PASCHI MAY NEED CAPITAL STRENGTHENING

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 78.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 314,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 714,511 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.75M, up from 399,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 449,078 shares traded or 26.71% up from the average. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 31.46% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE: PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Energy Reports Widened Pretax Loss in 2017; 23/04/2018 – CABOT NAMES ERICA MCLAUGHLIN AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Introduces Interactive Carbon Selection Tool for Sediment Remediation Applications; 08/03/2018 CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 07/05/2018 – CABOT – IN PERFORMANCE CHEMICALS, EXPECT TO MAINTAIN MARGINS WHILE CO DRIVES VOLUME GROWTH THROUGH SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 07/05/2018 – CABOT – EXPECT HIGHER SEASONAL VOLUMES AND LOWER VARIABLE COSTS IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP – IN PURIFICATION SOLUTIONS, EBIT LOWER IN QTR THAN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER DUE TO LOWER VOLUMES AND PRICING IN MERCURY REMOVAL PRODUCTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold DEI shares while 79 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 153.98 million shares or 1.34% less from 156.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Hillsdale Invest Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Fort Limited Partnership reported 1,738 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 305,495 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Weiss Multi accumulated 1.51 million shares or 1.53% of the stock. Connable Office owns 7,140 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI). Atwood Palmer Incorporated accumulated 500 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd has 23,456 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 32,255 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 114,714 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Ltd Liability Corporation owns 12,575 shares. 76,290 are owned by Voya Investment Ltd. State Street owns 8.00 million shares.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 30,399 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $20.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 17,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,446 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,530 shares to 164,280 shares, valued at $23.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resources Connection Inc (NASDAQ:RECN) by 53,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,046 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).