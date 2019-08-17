As Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Fmr Increased Position; Amgen (AMGN) Holder Wade G W & Has Boosted Holding

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) by 36.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 276,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.40 million, up from 758,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Douglas Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.64M market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 56,749 shares traded. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 13.38% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW); 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 38.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 23,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 82,978 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.76M, up from 59,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 2.49 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/04/2018 – Sales of cholesterol medication Repatha more than doubled to $123 million, beating expectations; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 1.02 million shares to 2.52M shares, valued at $51.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Installed Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 134,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 501,440 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $247,845 activity.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,987 shares to 76,598 shares, valued at $7.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,676 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

