As Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Stock Rose, Rk Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding; Landstar Sys (LSTR) Holder Hennessy Advisors Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 24,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 144,900 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.85 million, down from 169,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $106.71. About 188,492 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The hedge fund held 416,259 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.85M, up from 389,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Douglas Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.44% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $37.36. About 20,177 shares traded. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 13.38% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW); 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook

More notable recent Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “5 Munger Stocks: Quality + Growth – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Entegris Inc (ENTG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Forward Air Is Reasonably Priced – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Freightliner Tasks Team Run Smart Ambassadors To Talk Up Trucking Careersï»¿ – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 200,000 shares to 831,828 shares, valued at $25.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,000 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na reported 4,122 shares stake. Comerica Comml Bank holds 26,060 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 144,900 were reported by Hennessy. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability holds 3,288 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 0% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 448 shares. Park Natl Oh invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 2,745 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Bb&T stated it has 3,877 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 116,813 shares. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). California-based Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Optimum Inv Advsr reported 74 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 27,166 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 10,700 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Analysts await Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 7.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.63 per share. LSTR’s profit will be $59.84M for 17.67 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Landstar System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.31% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Douglas Dynamics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend NYSE:PLOW – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mega auto alliances could pressure suppliers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Douglas Dynamics Appoints Jon Sievert as President of Work Truck Solutions – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 111% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.95, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PLOW shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.68 million shares or 1.39% less from 19.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rk Capital Mngmt Lc reported 4.56% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Lpl Finance reported 7,884 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 14,730 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 29,400 shares. Of Vermont stated it has 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Eqis Capital has invested 0.05% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Conestoga Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.03% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 17,226 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication reported 4,386 shares. North Star Corporation accumulated 0.39% or 87,347 shares. owns 14,165 shares. 10,000 are held by Teton Advsr Inc. Punch Associate Investment Management has 0.87% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 267,724 shares. Silvercrest Asset Gp Ltd Liability Company owns 0.2% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 532,544 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $247,845 activity.