As Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Share Price Rose, Rk Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $1.03 Million; Jhl Capital Group Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Decreased by $10.18 Million as Stock Rose

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 416,259 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.85 million, up from 389,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Douglas Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.55M market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $40.12. About 66,174 shares traded. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 14.63% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW); 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook

Jhl Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 70.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.63 million shares traded or 9.35% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 09/03/2018 – MARKS: THERE ARE TERRIFIC PEOPLE THROUGHOUT GOLDMAN SACHS; 10/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Pick Goldman Sachs to Issue Reward Credit Card; 15/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Goldman Sachs EUR Benchmark 10Y MS +105 +/-5; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 14/05/2018 – America’s budget deficit and unemployment rate are heading in opposite directions – and Goldman projects this will force up interest rates; 16/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Earnings: It’s the Trading, Silly — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – GS OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES OUTLOOK TO NEG FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs points out the S&P is following the “typical” path coming out of a double-digit correction outside of an economic recession and this implies a possible return to the old highs in a couple of months, with further upside toward the 3000 level on the S&P 500 later on; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS INDIA’S FY19 GDP GROWTH ESTIMATE TO 7.6 PCT FROM 8 PCT ON PNB WOES – TV

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matthew 25 Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 176,500 shares. Kiltearn Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.16M shares or 6.34% of all its holdings. Evergreen Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,035 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 133,115 shares. Greenhaven Assoc stated it has 11.4% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.17% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Martin & Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 6,130 shares. Nicholas Inv Partners LP holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 11,003 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 0.04% or 2,350 shares. Kenmare Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 3,800 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 51,991 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Fincl Architects Inc has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Check Capital Mngmt Ca stated it has 2,330 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Becker Cap Inc has invested 0.95% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bollard Gru Limited Liability Company holds 15,067 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Jhl Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.26B and $231.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 168,900 shares to 666,000 shares, valued at $186.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $5.22 EPS, down 12.71% or $0.76 from last year’s $5.98 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.91 billion for 10.25 P/E if the $5.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.71 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.58% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Fun With Financials – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Whatâ€™s Good Can Sometimes Be Bad – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Investors Just Got Some Good News – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Commentary: Is The U.S.-China Trade War Behind Bitcoin’s Latest Bull Run? – Benzinga” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

More notable recent Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) CEO Jim Janik on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 11, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates – Zacks.com” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com – Zacks.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.95, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold PLOW shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.68 million shares or 1.39% less from 19.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Research Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 12,432 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research holds 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 11,080 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 227,007 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corporation has 26,956 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 9,900 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Gp holds 0% or 6,144 shares. North Star Mngmt Corp has invested 0.39% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Silvercrest Asset Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) or 532,544 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications holds 0.02% or 2.38M shares. Mondrian Investment Prtn Ltd reported 89,090 shares. 39,583 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement. Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 3,065 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Teton reported 10,000 shares stake. Punch Investment Incorporated holds 267,724 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Game Technolog by 90,000 shares to 262,033 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Del Taco Restaurants Inc by 230,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,587 shares, and cut its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $247,845 activity.