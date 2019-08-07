As Dorman Products (DORM) Valuation Declined, Channing Capital Management Lifted Stake; Long Road Investment Counsel Holding in Adp (ADP) Has Boosted by $636,000 as Market Value Rose

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Adp (ADP) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 57,809 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, up from 53,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Adp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $163.39. About 1.77 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport serving Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 166,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 432,635 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.11 million, up from 266,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $70.82. About 210,705 shares traded or 21.32% up from the average. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has declined 2.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products Sees 2018 EPS $4.00-EPS $4.23; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q EPS 93C; 01/05/2018 – DORMAN PRODUCTS 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $234.0M; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 1.4% Position in Dorman Products; 12/03/2018 – Dorman Products Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 27,568 shares to 368,389 shares, valued at $7.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 43,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,912 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

