As Dorman Products (DORM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Snyder Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Raised Its General Mills (GIS) Position by $892,092

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 39,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 297,155 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.18 million, down from 336,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.76. About 132,876 shares traded. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has risen 26.29% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 13/03/2018 – Dorman Products Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Dorman Products Trading Activity Jumps to Five Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 100.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 17,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,881 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 17,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.79 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 9,362 shares to 23,347 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 4,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,048 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Street Warms To General Mills After Q3 Beat – Benzinga" on March 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "3 Signs a Stock's Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool" published on July 13, 2019, Fool.com published: "Where Will Kraft Heinz Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool" on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills's (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.67% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Bokf Na reported 45,595 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.15% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Sigma Planning owns 73,695 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Mengis Mgmt Inc has 36,550 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Communications Ltd Liability Co reported 352,569 shares. Northern has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cibc World Mkts owns 75,487 shares. National Asset Mngmt holds 17,228 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Adirondack Trust holds 0.12% or 3,320 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank And reported 6,310 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Willis Investment Counsel invested in 199,700 shares or 1.54% of the stock. 182,529 are owned by Keybank National Association Oh.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Prns Lc holds 24,987 shares. Epoch Invest Prtnrs Inc reported 304,004 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co accumulated 7,385 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 3,842 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 38,430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset owns 57 shares. Advisory Services Ltd Com reported 4,481 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd has 13,562 shares. Summit Creek Advsr Ltd Liability holds 2.53% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 161,218 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Voya Invest Management holds 10,866 shares. 45,646 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). Intrust Bancorp Na reported 0.13% stake. Moreover, Mackenzie Corporation has 0.04% invested in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 210,490 shares.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 8,765 shares to 262,519 shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 55,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).